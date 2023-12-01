The Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield have used their Christmas message to highlight the importance of friendship in a divided world.

Cllr Ann Hughes and Adam Burns-Mace also spoke of the “rich range” of activities they’ve been able to witness in Lichfield during their time in office.

The full Christmas message is below:

“It is our great honour and pleasure to serve as the Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield City, especially in this year when all the much-loved regular events can take place without the constraints caused by the pandemic and the postponements necessary last year following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“Residents and visitors to the city have enjoyed the Greenhill Bower, the 470th Sheriff’s Ride, Dr Johnson’s birthday celebrations, Remembrance Day and the switch on of the Christmas Lights. We are also looking forward to Shrove Tuesday in February and the St George’s Day celebrations in April.

“As well as supporting these annual events, we have much enjoyed getting to know more about the extraordinarily rich range of charitable, community, cultural and economic activities in the city.

“We have been to concerts, religious services and lectures, visited care homes, schools, sports clubs, and voluntary organisations, marked anniversaries and celebrated the opening of new businesses. We give heartfelt thanks to everyone whose commitment and hard work makes this city such a rewarding place to live.

“Shortly after our election in May, we were to visit our German twin city Limburg an der Lahn where we also met representatives of our French twin, Sainte Foy-les-Lyon. This was a real highlight of our year, and we are grateful for the friendly welcome and outstanding hospitality we received.

“We wish the Mayors and people of the twin towns, our warmest greetings and good wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

“Friendship across national boundaries is crucially important in a divided world. These are hard times for many in our city, and in the world beyond – a continuing cost of living crisis, a climate emergency and the dreadful suffering brought by war in eastern Europe and the Middle East.

“A new climate change committee has been established by the city council, and in the summer, the Mayor’s Back to School uniform exchange helped local families with free school uniforms and saved tons of good quality clothes from landfill.

“We are busy raising money for our nominated charities – St Giles Hospice, entering the 40th year of its vital work for the patients and their families, and Lichfield District City of Sanctuary, which is working to make the city a place of welcome for all. Among them are the people of Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and Hong Kong, brought here by war and other crises.

“We are very grateful to the city council officers, and to all the local businesses for their support, and to everyone who joins us at our charity events.

“In the midst of winter, Christmas and other festivals are times of fellowship, of hope, peace and goodwill. We hope to see many of you at the Carols for Christmas Service at the Guildhall on 5th December and we wish everyone a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.”

Cllr Ann Hughes and Adam Burns-Mace