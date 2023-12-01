People are being invited to check out the latest plans for Lichfield’s new leisure centre.

Lichfield District Council has earmarked Stychbrook Park as the location for the new facility, which will be the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The development will feature a 25 metre variable depth swimming pool, fitness gym, dance studio, spin studio, community room and outdoor 3G sports pitch.

A drop-in session will be held on Monday (4th December) at the Lichfield Guildhall for people to see the designs submitted as part of the planning application and ask questions about the project.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Work is continuing to deliver a much-needed new leisure centre for the district. “The drop-in sessions are being held so that residents can learn more about the facility and ask any questions they might have. “I hope people will come along to Monday’s session at the Guildhall.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The drop-in event will take place between midday and 7pm.