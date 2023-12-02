Changes to parliamentary boundaries which will see residents in Whittington vote for the Tamworth MP instead of the Lichfield one in future have been formalised.

The King made the order to enact the proposals recommended by the Boundary Commission at a meeting of the Privy Council last month.

The order came into force this week.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“The new parliamentary constituencies and boundaries will take effect at the next UK General Election. Until that time, any UK parliamentary by-elections will continue to use the pre-existing constituencies and boundaries. “This means that up until the next General Election, I will continue to represent people living in Whittington. But when the next MP is elected for Tamworth, he or she will represent Whittington – and people living in the Wall area will then be represented by the Lichfield MP. “Until the General Election, nothing else changes.” Michael Fabricant