An evening of comedy music is coming to Lichfield in the New Year.

Scott Doonican will bring his Soup on the Road tour to the Lichfield Guildhall on 13th January.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Scott’s hows are every bit as funny, dynamic and engaging as those with his band, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, and he is equally at ease in front of large festival crowds, as he would be in a theatre or down the pub. “This is where Scott the storyteller, entertainer and showman, gets the opportunity to take the band’s extensive back-catalogue of comic-songs and perform them stripped-back on just his battered ‘workhorse’ acoustic guitar or his little banjulele in his hand.” Scott Doonican

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.