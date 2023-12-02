Scott Doonican's tour poster

An evening of comedy music is coming to Lichfield in the New Year.

Scott Doonican will bring his Soup on the Road tour to the Lichfield Guildhall on 13th January.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Scott’s hows are every bit as funny, dynamic and engaging as those with his band, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, and he is equally at ease in front of large festival crowds, as he would be in a theatre or down the pub.

“This is where Scott the storyteller, entertainer and showman, gets the opportunity to take the band’s extensive back-catalogue of comic-songs and perform them stripped-back on just his battered ‘workhorse’ acoustic guitar or his little banjulele in his hand.”

