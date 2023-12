Lichfield will hope make an instant return to winning ways when they welcome West Bridgford.

The Myrtle Greens suffered their first defeat of the season last time out when they lost at Nottinghamshire side Paviors.

The result has left them second in the table, two points behind leaders Long Eaton.

Standing in their way today (2nd December) will be a West Bridgford sitting fifth in the table.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields is at 2.15pm.