A Lichfield restaurant is celebrating after being awarded a Good Food Award.

Jungle Street Kitchen secured the Blue Ribbon after receiving accolades from customers on their “food quality, service and value”.

It is the latest success for the Bore Street business which won an Enjoy Staffordshire award earlier this year.

A spokesperson said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to win this national award. “We have always been proud of the food, service and value we deliver to our customers and to be recognised with the prestigious Good Food Award brings a whole new level of pride. “A big thank you to all our customers, our amazing staff and all the people behind the scenes that have made this possible.”

The jungle-themed restaurant is open from 12pm til late every day except Mondays. It serves a range of fusion dishes and vegan options. It also operates a bring your own alcohol policy.

For more details visit www.junglestreetkitchen.co.uk.