Another device designed to cut speed on local roads has been installed by Hammerwich Parish Council.

The Speed Indicator Device (SID) uses a smiley face symbol to flag whether motorists are travelling within or above the speed limit.

The latest one – the fifth paid for and installed by Hammerwich Parish Council – is on Hospital Road near the approach to Coppy Nook playing fields.

A spokesperson for the parish council said the value of the SIDs was clear:

“They are expensive, but we firmly believe they are a good investment, reducing speeds, risk of accidents and traffic noise. ‘They are a major part of our road safety initiative, and they are popular with residents.” Hammerwich Parish Council spokesperson

The latest SID was installed after data from local community speed watch teams showed that the numbers of speeding motorists reported to police on roads where the devices are in place had dropped by as much as 60%.