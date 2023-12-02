A planning report has recommended that the development of a new memorial woodland at the National Memorial Arboretum is given the go ahead.

The new area at the Alrewas centre for remembrance would also feature a multi-use building, water features, landscaping and the creation of new pathways and a food and drinks outlet.

It is estimated that the new woodland could boost visitor numbers from 200,000 a year to 500,000.

However concerns were raised by the Environment Agency over the potential for flooding in the area.

But a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee said that the scheme should be approved by councillors despite being classified as within an active flood plain.

“The applicant has attempted to overcome environmental concerns in relation to flooding through the redesign of the scheme during the application process. “They have worked with the Environment Agency to address technical concerns by increasing the proposed finished floor levels of the buildings to the level required and altering the levels of the site to ensure that flood water capacity at the site is not lost. “Supporting information and amendments have been supplied that confirm that the development does not give rise to significant safety concerns for the users of the development and that due to design of the complete scheme, the buildings will not result in an exacerbated flooding problem elsewhere”. Planning report

The report said that measures were already in place to deal with any risks and that the new development had been designed to tackle potential issues.

“The National Memorial Arboretum has in place an existing flood management plan that sets out measures to monitor flood risk and steps to be taken when flooding occurs. “The plan also sets out emergency and evacuation procedures, identifying places of safe refuge, in order to ensure the safety of staff and visitors and evacuation procedures. “The proposed ground levels and the design of the pond have been revised over the course of the application to ensure the design of the proposed development does not result in any loss of flood storage capacity within this location. “In achieving no net loss of flood storage capacity within the site the development does not result in an increased risk of flooding in the wider catchment area.” Planning report

Additional economic benefits of the proposed new Memorial Woodland were also highlighted in the report.

“The construction is anticipated to result in the creation of 462 temporary roles, both in construction and supporting industries “The arboretum currently provides 90 full time equivalent jobs and 240 volunteer roles on site the development proposed will continue to sustain and offer job security to these roles. “It is considered that the unique nature of the development, coupled with the substantial public benefits in terms of offering social and economic benefits, contribute to the achievement of sustainable development.” Planning report

Councillors will make a decision on the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday (6th December).