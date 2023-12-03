Highways chiefs say gritting crews have worked through the night to keep roads clear after sleet and snow showers fell.

Routes classified as primary and secondary were both treated as temperatures plunged.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Our gritting crews were out through the night and again before daylight, working in freezing and difficult conditions, particularly on higher ground. “They always do a great job every winter to help keep the county moving and I would like to thank them for their efforts overnight. “With fresh snow on the ground, the roads do require traffic to work the grit into the ground, so if you are out early, please do take extra care and allow a little extra time for your journey.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Details of gritting routes in Staffordshire are available here.