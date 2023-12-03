A Lichfield woman is getting creative for her latest venture.

Rebecca Slater has taken a diversion from her role as a PR consultant to launch Poems from Becky.

Her new outlet gives customers the chance to have a ode written to pay homage to someone they care about.

She said:

“I’ve always loved writing and often write poems for friends and family on special occasions as I feel they are a great way of expressing how you feel and give a chance to reflect and reminisce over shared memories in a simple yet effective way. “It’s something that I’ve always done and enjoyed, but was dubious about turning it into something more as I was nervous and not sure there would be any interest – but I mentioned the idea to the organiser of a business community I am part of and she advised me to share with the group. “The feedback was that people really liked the idea so I decided to swallow my nerves and go for it.” Rebecca Slater

Poems from Becky sees people given the chance to capture the essence of the relationship between sender and recipient.

The pieces can be written for anybody whether they want to relive memories, declare their love or honour somebody who has touched their heart.

“I believe that words are powerful and can touch people deeply in ways that few other things can. I want to use this is a way of helping people to connect with each other. “Many people would love to express themselves in a creative way but may not enjoy writing poetry or have the time or confidence to do so, with this in mind I’ve made the whole process really simple. “The sender just needs to go online, share some details and I’ll take what they give me and create something totally unique.” Rebecca Slater

For more details visit www.poemsfrombecky.com.