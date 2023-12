A Lichfield choir will be providing a festive treat when they perform in the city next week.

Kaleidoscope Choir will be at the Lichfield Guildhall at 7.30pm on Friday (8th December).

They will be joined for the Wonderful Christmas Time concert by the Walsall Harmonic Male Voice Choir.

Tickets are £12 and can be booked at www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk.