People are being to remember loved ones and support a lifesaving charity.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Remember Your Star campaign sees people able to dedicate a star on a virtual Christmas tree.

Each one can be dedicated with a message to remember a lost loved one, with people urged to make a donation to help fund the work of the lifesaving medics.

Those who support the Remember Your Star campaign will also receive a seeded star card decoration to put on their Christmas tree over the festive season and then plant in the new year.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Feeling the loss of a loved one can be particularly difficult at this time of year, which is why we have set up an online tribute page to help you honour the lives of those who are sadly no longer with us. “Our Remember Your Star tribute offers a moment to celebrate the lives of loved ones over the Christmas period where the tributes will help to fund lifesaving missions in the local area, for which we are truly grateful. “The flowers from our seeded card decorations can be planted in the new year for wildflowers to bloom as an additional tribute to your loved one.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For details on how to take part in the Remember Your Star initiative, visit the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity website.