The art of taking better pictures will be in focus at a beginners’ photography class in Lichfield.

Hosted by the Staffordshire Photography Group on Saturday (9th December), people will given the chance to learn more about how shutter speed, aperture and ISO settings.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a chance to understand how to get the very best out your camera and see your photographs take on a whole new dimension. “We’ll use the scenes and streets of historic Lichfield as a festive backdrop to develop your new skills.” Staffordshire Photography Group spokesperson

Limited spaces in the class, which costs £61, are available. For booking details visit the Staffordshire Photography Group website.