Plans for a new frontage on a Lichfield pub have been approved.

The works will see The Crown, on Tamworth Street, introduce new painted and glazed timber windows and doors as part of plans to reopen the site.

The pub was acquired by Heartwood Collection earlier this year, with the city venue set to become the company’s 23rd Heartwood Inn outlet.

Other changes approved as part of a planning application include the conversion of a rear parking area as a bin stored the addition of new roof lanterns.

Full details on the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.