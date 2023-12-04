Volunteers with animal welfare groups have been supported thanks to a training session held in Lichfield.

The event was organised by Lichfield District Council and attended by members of the Animal Rescue Volunteers organisations and the Staffordshire Rabbit and Guinea Pig Rescue service.

Environmental health officers highlighted their roles in inspections and dealing with complaints about animal neglect.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Lichfield District is very fortunate to have some brilliant volunteer groups involved in animal welfare, and they’re always looking for new members to join them. “This was a worthwhile event and I’m excited to see how our environmental health officers and local volunteer groups can work closer together in the future.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council