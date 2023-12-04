Police are appealing for information after building materials were stolen from a driveway in Stonnall.

The incident happened on Berryfields at around 4am yesterday (3rd December).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The residents were woken up by the sound of a van door slamming. “The offenders had stolen the insulation boards for work being done on their garage from their driveway.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 171 of 3rd December.