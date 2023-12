Chasetown will look to make it two wins in a row at home as they take on Hanley Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup this week.

Mark Swann’s men made their long-awaited return to The Scholars Ground in front of a bumper crowd at the weekend.

They came out on top after coming from behind to see off Witton Albion and will be keen to put on another strong showing in front of their own fans in their midweek clash.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground tomorrow (5th December) is at 7.45pm.