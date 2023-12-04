Lichfield crooner Tony Christie will bring a show celebrating his 80th birthday to the city next month.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, the singer will stop off at the Lichfield Garrick on 19th January as part of a tour with his band.

A spokesperson said:

“The legendary crooner continues to entertain audiences around the world with incredible showmanship, an unmistakable powerful vocal that has captivated generation after generation and a set list that packs a punch. “With no sign of faltering, Tony is living proof that age is just a number and there’s beauty in experience.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for Tony’s show at the Lichfield Garrick are £33 and can be booked online.