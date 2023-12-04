A £10.5million scheme is set to help people in Staffordshire heat their homes for less.

The Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme – run by Staffordshire County Council in partnership with district and borough councils and backed by Government funding – provides free insulation to residents struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The initiative focuses on installing green energy solutions into homes which are off gas or do not use gas as their main heating source.

This includes air source heat pumps, external wall insulation, underfloor heating, and other insulation measures.

Among those to have already benefited are Alan and Sheila Deane, from Lichfield, who had solar panels installed as part of the Staffordshire Warmer Homes project in 2022.

Alan said:

“We are so pleased we saw this scheme advertised on Facebook – we never thought for a minute that we qualified, but we applied anyway. “Staffordshire County Council sent an assessor round and that was just to make sure that the house was suitable for solar panels. That was all they had to do really. “I would advise anyone to apply whether they think they qualify or not.” Alan Deane

Since 2019, the initiative has supported more than 1,000 homes.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The Staffordshire Warmer Homes scheme will really help to keep our residents warm, reduce their carbon footprint and save them some money in these challenging times.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

To be eligible, households must be off the gas network and have an income of less than £31,000 per year or claim a means tested benefit.

For more details on how to apply visit www.staffordshirewarmerhomes.co.uk.