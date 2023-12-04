A group has walked through Lichfield to call for the government to take action on reparations for slavery.

Organised by Lichfield District City of Sanctuary, the event saw 40 people travel from the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum to Cruck House where a plaque honours former slave Francis Barber.

The group were joined Cedric Barber, Francis’ four times great-grandson.

The walk began following a talk by Cllr Ann Hughes, Mayor of Lichfield, before Warren Bardsley spoke outside Lichfield Methodist Church about the role played by non-conformist churches in the formal abolition of slavery in the 1830s.

Cllr Russ Bragger, who represents the Stowe ward at Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council, was among those who took part in the walk. He said:

“I was pleased to support International Anti-slavery Day in Lichfield – slaves were sold in Lichfield until slavery was abolished in the UK. “Unfortunately, there are many forms of modern slavery in Britain including forced labour, sexual exploitation and child slavery which go unseen.” Cllr Russ Bragger

At Truck House, the group held discussions about how the legacies of historical slavery can be tackled, as well as identifying the impact of modern slavery. A summary of the event will be presented to 10 Downing Street.