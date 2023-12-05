Whittington residents are gearing up for plenty of festive fun this week.

A Carols around the Christmas Tree event will take place at 6.45pm tomorrow (6th December) at the village hall.

There will also be a Christmas Fayre at Whittington Primary School from 5pm on Friday.

The festive week continues on Saturday with the village hall hosting a Christmas market.

Running from 9.30am to 2pm it will feature a range of stalls and a Christmas cafe offering waffles, sausage and bacon rolls and hot drinks.