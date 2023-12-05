The Lichfield Garrick's Baby David elephant
People who have helped shape the Lichfield Garrick are being asked to make their mark as part of a new community art project.

March of The Elephants will take place next year in aid of St Giles Hospice. It will see a number of decorated statues appear across the region – among them will be Baby David, named after David Garrick.

A giant paint party will take place to give the elephant model a splash of colour with community groups who have played a part in the city theatre’s history.

CEO and artistic director Daniel Buckroyd said:

“It’s a privilege to be part of this project, celebrating St Giles and the Garrick’s 20th anniversary with such a colorful canvas of community unity.”

Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

Anyone who has played a part in the Garrick can email [email protected] to get involved in the painting event on 11th and 12th January.

More details about the March of the Elephants initiative are available here.

