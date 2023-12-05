Artists in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to join a project inspiring young people.

We Are Staffordshire is launching a series of creative workshops in primary schools across the county ahead of Staffordshire Day on 1st May 2024.

The scheme will encourage youngsters to express what Staffordshire means to them through art and storytelling.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have a lot to shout about here in Staffordshire, and over the last years we’ve used Staffordshire Day to tell the world what a wonderful place it is to live in and visit. “An important part of our celebrations is to make sure young people are involved, and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring them together to celebrate Staffordshire in this creative way. “To help make the project a success, we’re looking for artists who have a strong local connection to the area and who have a proven ability to work with young people or community groups.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Previous displays have included a display of ceramic creations at Lichfield Cathedral.

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral and We Are Staffordshire board member, said:

“This project offers a unique opportunity for artists to make a meaningful impact in Staffordshire, by inspiring the young generation to celebrate the essence of their county. “We encourage all talented artists to submit their proposals and become a part of this exciting initiative.” Simon Warburton, Lichfield Cathedral

Artists are encouraged to submit proposals by 22 December. More information can be found here or by emailing [email protected].