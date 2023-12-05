Lichfield City will welcome Rushall Olympic for a midweek Staffordshire Senior Cup tie.

After Saturday’s FA Vase clash was cancelled due to a frozen pitch, Ivor Green’s men will look forward to testing themselves against one of the local heavyweights of the non-league scene.

Rushall currently compete in step two of the pyramid, three tiers above City.

Despite their status in the non-league system, Rushall have struggled for points this season and sit just one place above the relegation zone in the National league North.

In contrast, Lichfield have climbed to second in the Midland Football League Premier Division and will have their sights set firmly on promotion from step five.

They go into their tie with Rushall on a streak of 15 games undefeated in all competitions.

Kick-off tomorrow (6th December) is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions, with under 16s going free with a paying adult.