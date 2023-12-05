Local companies are celebrating after being shortlisted for regional business awards.

The hopefuls for the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce accolades were unveiled today (5th December).

The National Memorial Arboretum is in the running to scoop the Excellence in Sustainability crown, while Lichfield logistics software firm CocoonFMS is up for the Excellence in Technology and Innovation title.

Burntwood’s Crown Highways will be targeting success in the Excellence in Customer Service category.

Lillian Elekan, who chaired the judges for the awards, said:

“The panel was impressed by the high calibre of all entries received and selected finalists who embody the vibrant entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that makes Greater Birmingham so special. “Each recognised business has not only excelled in their respective category but has also left their mark on the economic landscape and community fabric of Greater Birmingham. “It has been a privilege to support the judging panel this year in honouring these remarkable businesses who embody excellence and are shaping the future of our region.”

The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in February.