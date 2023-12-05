A man has been jailed after we found more than 400 cannabis plants in Lichfield.

Police raided the home on Wissage Road in October following reports of suspicious activity, leading to the discovery of the plants.

Vo Tho, 31, of no-fixed-address, tried to leave when he spotted officers but was stopped.

He appeared at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday (27th November) and was sentenced to 23 months behind bars. He pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and using electricity without authority.

Sergeant Lee Turner said:

“We are pleased that Tho admitted being involved in the production of such a substantial cannabis grow and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence. “We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of drugs and organised crime in Lichfield to protect our communities from harm.” Sgt Lee Turner, Staffordshire Police