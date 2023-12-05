The ribbon has been cut to mark the official opening of a new branch of an estate agent in Lichfield city centre.

Paul Carr Estate Agents has opened its latest branch on Bird Street.

Cllr Ann Hughes, Mayor of Lichfield, attended the official opening.



David Alexander, Director of Paul Carr Estate Agents, said:

“We are excited to be in the heart of the beautiful and vibrant cathedral city of Lichfield. “The Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, attended as our special guest, along with local business contacts, clients and businesses which Paul Carr Estate Agency are in partnership with.” David Alexander