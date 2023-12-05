Visitors to Lichfield are being offered free weekend parking at a city multi-storey.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed charges will be removed at The Friary on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said she hoped the move would encourage more people to enjoy the festive season in the city.

“With Christmas-time fast approaching and so much to attract visitors to the city – the pubs, restaurants, heritage buildings and shops – we want to make parking as easy and convenient for people as possible. “The Friary multi storey car park is free for use over the next three weekends which we hope will help visitors enjoy the city centre.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The council has previously operated free parking schemes to encourage festive footfall. In 2021, The Friary and Lombard Street saw charges waived, while 2020 saw even more car parks offered for free in a bid to promote Christmas trade.