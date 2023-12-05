Work has begun to refurbish tennis courts in Burntwood.

The improvements at Burntwood Leisure Centre, which include resurfacing and marking, have been funded by Community Infrastructure Levy money.

When completed, the courts will have lines for tennis and netball.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“I am pleased that refurbishment of the courts is progressing. “They are an important part of the offering at Burntwood Leisure Centre and the work is part of our commitment to providing first-class sports facilities for residents’ use.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The courts will initially reopen with temporary lines in January before permanent markings are put down in the following months.

Michael Hampson, director of Microsports, which is delivering the upgrade, said:

“Tennis court resurfacing is not merely about aesthetics – it directly influences the performance of players and ensures a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved. “Investing in quality court surfaces contributes to the longevity of the facility and encourages sustained community engagement in sports. “The resurfacing project is expected to not only enhance the playing conditions but also attract new players to the sport. “With tennis and netball, being popular and inclusive activities, they will benefit from well-maintained courts that cater to players of all skill levels. “This initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle within the community.” Michael Hampson