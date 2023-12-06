Chasetown saw off a young Hanley Town side to reach the next round of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

A first of the season for Danny O’Callaghan and a first Scholars goal for Tom Unwin sandwiched a Luke Yates strike to secure a 3-0 triumph.

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes when a superb cross from Jayden Campbell was slotted home by skipper O’Callaghan.

On 37 minutes, Chasetown doubled their advantage when Johno Atherton pinched the ball off a Hanley defender and set up Yates for an easy finish.

Youngster Reece Nunn made his debut as a second half substitute replacing Atherton.

In stoppage time, Unwin headed home following a Ryan Shaw cross.