Details of emerged of how a 650-tonne crane will be used to lift a new railway platform into place in Lichfield over Christmas.

The work at Lichfield Trent Valley will finally see trains able to run to and from the station on the Cross City Line.

The route has been closed to passengers since July after works began to remove the existing upper level platform – but work to install a replacement has had to wait until the Christmas shutdown on the railways.

But Network Rail have now confirmed details of how the work will be carried out.

The 650-tonne crane will be used to lift the new 40 metre long bridge deck in place before tracks are relaid ready for services to resume in January.

The project, described as “ambitious” by rail chiefs, is one of a number across the country due to take place during the railway shutdown over the festive period.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s central route director, said:

“Once again thousands of railway staff will be working around the clock this Christmas while most of us will be at home enjoying the festivities with family and friends. “We’ve been working hard with train operators on plans to keep people moving, but as always our advice is to plan your journey in advance by using National Rail Enquiries, so you don’t start 2024 with the unexpected gift of a rail replacement bus!” Denise Wetton, Network Rail