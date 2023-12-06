Residents and staff at a Lichfield care home have seen the official switch on of their Christmas lights.

The Spires invited Cllr Ann Hughes, Mayor of Lichfield, to press the button and light up the home in its festive finery.

The event saw friends and family also invited with mulled wine and mince pies on offer.

Ula Muskus, operations manager at The Spires, said:

“We absolutely love Christmas here at The Spires – it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree. “Christmas brings everyone together and it is important to us that we make our home festive for everyone.” Ula Muskus

Gwen Walker, a resident at The Spires, said:

“It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up. “The home looks so beautiful – I can’t wait for my family to see the lights next time they visit.” Gwen Walker