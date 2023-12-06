People are being invited to nominate youngsters who have faced cancer for an award.

The Cancer Research UK for Child and Young People Star Awards aim to recognise those under 18 who have been treated for the disease in the past five years.

Everyone nominated will receive a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces.

Among those supporting the campaign is TV presenter Phil Gallagher, aka Mister Maker. He said:

“The strength these young people show when faced with a cancer diagnosis is remarkable, and that’s why I’m supporting the Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Awards again this year. “Their courage and resilience needs to be honoured, and the Star Awards are such a lovely way of doing that and showing them how special they are.” Phil Gallagher

To nominate someone for an award visit cruk.org/starawards.