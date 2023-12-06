The Staffordshire Commissioner says he is “delighted” after seeing an independent custody visiting scheme recognised nationally.

The initiative sees trained volunteers make regular unannounced visits to police custody suites to ensure the wellbeing of detainees being held.

The Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA) assesses how well schemes comply with the code of practice – with Staffordshire receiving a gold award.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Our volunteers play an important role in ensuring detainees’ rights and wellbeing are maintained during what can be a very frightening time, especially for first offenders. “Through their regular inspections, our volunteers also provide confidence to the public about the quality and safety of custody sites. “I’m delighted that the work of the Independent Custody Visitors scheme here in Staffordshire has been recognised, and would like to thank all of our volunteers for their contribution in making the scheme so successful.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams