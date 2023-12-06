Police are urging people not to leave vehicles unattended while defrosting them after a spate of thefts across the county.

This morning (6th December) alone saw six vehicles taken from location across Staffordshire.

Deputy Commander Karen Cooke, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The cold weather has brought with it an increased number of reports of attempted vehicle thefts while cars are being left to defrost. “It might be convenient to do so, but it’s also convenient for thieves and opportunists. We are urging everyone to stay with their vehicles whilst they are defrosting. “By taking extra steps to limit the chances of being targeted by thieves, we can continue to tackle vehicle theft and make progress against those responsible.” Deputy Commander Karen Cooke