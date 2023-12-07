Businesses and residents are being warned of more disruption when a road in Lichfield closes once more in the New Year.

Watery Lane has only recently reopened after works on a water main over-ran.

But the relief will only be temporary as the road could be shut once more from 3rd January to 17th March – although provision is in place for the works to continue until 1st May if necessary.

The road closure is being planned as part of nearby housing developments at Curborough.

The closure will cover a 780 metre stretch from the junction of Eastern Avenue to Curborough Hall Farm.

The full closure notice is available here.