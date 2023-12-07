People are being invited to boost their maths skills to help gain new qualifications and manage their household budgets.

As part of national Government adult numeracy programme Multiply, Staffordshire County Council is working with learning and skills organisations to provide courses in areas such as banking, shopping and debt management.

The scheme is funded by £4.2million of funding from the government and offers people the chance to learn online and in person.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Having good numeracy skills helps with daily tasks such being able to budget efficiently, which is crucial to easing financial pressure at home. “The Multiply programme provides free and accessible help to people who want to improve their maths skills including care leavers, employees needing specific numeracy skills for work, parents wanting to support their children with homework, homeowners looking to improve their money management or those aiming to obtain qualifications that could lead to employment. “Anyone aged 19 and above, living in Staffordshire and who would like to develop their maths skills for work, career progression or further learning, should get in touch. “The courses are tailored to individuals with online, in person and one-to-one guidance sessions.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the programme online.