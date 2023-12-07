Lichfield will take centre stage when Christmas specials of a TV programme are aired on BBC One.

Bargain Hunt cameras captured the auction action at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in October.

The episodes, presented by Charlie Ross and featuring experts Tim Weeks and Izzie Balmer, will air on 18th and 22nd December at 12.15pm

The specials will also air on BBC Two at 7.15am on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“It was wonderful to welcome the Bargain Hunt team back to Lichfield and see so many people eager to watch the auction action live in the saleroom. “We had lots of fun filming and the shows are set to be real Christmas crackers.” Richard Winterton

Last year’s Christmas specials, presented by Christina Trevanion and also featuring auctions filmed at Fradley with Richard Winterton, are due to be repeated this year on BBC One at 12.15pm on 19th and 21st December.