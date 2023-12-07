Councillors are to debate a motion to support those who are facing homelessness due to the cost of living crisis.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council will debate the proposals from Cllr Colin Ball, representative for Curborough ward.

The Labour member’s motion highlights the need for a review of the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and the levels of affordable housing on new developments.

Cllr Ball’s motion said:

“This council recognises the increase in homelessness both in the district and across the country, as well as the acute cost of living crisis facing people in Lichfield, Burntwood and surrounding areas. “The Council further notes that rapidly increasing rents and mortgage rates since the 2022 autumn statement, coupled with a shortage of genuinely affordable housing at social rents locally, have made the financial pressure facing residents of our district much worse.” Motion proposed by Cllr Colin Ball

On the back of Conservative council leader Cllr Doug Pullen adding his signature to a letter to the Chancellor asking him to review the LHA, the motion asks for the council to write to local MPs to get them to press for an end to the freeze on the allowance “to ensure that the level of LHA alows everyone in Lichfield District depending on this can secure a roof over their heads in the coming winter months”.

Cllr Ball’s motion also calls for action on new homes.

“As the current model for assessing financial viability of housing developments and the level of a’ffordable housing’ on sites favours developers by putting a ceiling on house value estimates but not on cost estimates, this council requires the cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, to review this model and look at ways to increase levels of ‘affordable housing’ and ensure that developments meet the needs of local people. “This review should be carried out, fully involving a wide range of councillors in this, and evaluate the evidence bases used within the model, with the aim of delivering much nearer to 40% affordable housing on new housing sites and certainly no less than 20% and a significant part of that at social rents.” Motion proposed by Cllr Colin Ball

The motion will be debated at a meeting of the council on Tuesday (12th December).