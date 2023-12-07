A not-for-profit organisation helping people access pre-loved care equipment has moved to a new base in Lichfield.

The Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, cut the ribbon on the new Grace Cares site at Elmhurst Business Park.

The growth of the organisation less than a year since it began operating has led to the move to a larger unit which will allow for more equipment to be processed.

Cllr Hughes said:

“Grace Cares is a wonderful idea and exemplifies the spirit of community support. “The opening of their new unit is a testament to their dedication to make a difference.” Cllr Ann Hughes

The company provides care equipment at less than half of retail price and channels profits into projects such as the awarding of hardship grants to older people and care workers across the country.

Emma Smith, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“Our new unit symbolises not just growth but our collective commitment to sustainability and community welfare. “We are excited about the positive impact we can make in the lives of individuals and the environment.” Emma Smith, Grace Cares

More details on the company are available at www.grace-cares.com.