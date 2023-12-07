A night of Ed Sheeran hits is coming to Lichfield when a tribute act performs in the city.

Numbers such as Galway Girl, Castle On The Hill and A Team through to romantic love songs such as Thinking Out Loud, Perfect and Photograph will be performed on 9th February.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Regardless of age, Ed Sheeran’s music has bridged the generations and his songs are known across the entire globe meaning that this is one of the few shows that everyone, regardless of their age, gender or location will enjoy and spend the night singing along to. “This show encompasses all stages of Ed’s career and features all the latest hits that are authentically replicated, leaving audiences stunned. “Every aspect of the show is crafted to ensure that audiences experience as close to the real thing as possible, even down to the instruments used.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets for the show at the Lichfield Guildhall are £16. Booking details are available on the Lichfield Arts website.