People visiting a festive fireworks event are being encouraged to walk to the venue.

Lichfield Rugby Club will welcome visitors tomorrow (8th December).

The event will include a funfair, live music and cinema, with gates opening at 5.30pm and the firework display taking place at 7.45pm.

Admission is free, with parking costing £5 – but with limited spaces, visitors are being encouraged to arrive on foot where possible.

For more details, visit the Lichfield Rugby Club website.