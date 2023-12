An indie and rock covers band will be helping visitors to a Lichfield pub see in the New Year.

Undercover Heroes will be at The Feathers on 31st December.

The band play hits from the nineties through to the present day from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, Oasis, The Killers and the Kings of Leon.

Tickets are £15 with guests invited to bring their own food. For more details, visit The Feathers website.