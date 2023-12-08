Older people in Staffordshire will be supported and encouraged to live healthy and independent lives in a new strategy, county council chiefs say.

The five year strategy outlines priorities will look to help the 194,000 people aged over 65.

They include ensuring good quality services for those who do need care, support for those needing help to live independent and to ensure that the right support is available for people who can no longer stay at home.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“We want to ensure that older people in our county can live healthy and well, and maintain their independence for as long as they can. “Our new Older People Adult Social Care Commissioning Strategy, which we have produced with local organisations, older people and their carers, aims to help everyone live independently at home for as long as possible. “It will also ensure that as and when they require support, they can access the best support available to meet their needs.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will consider the strategy on 13th December.