An initiative supporting local community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood has handed out £40,000 in a Christmas grant giveaway.

A total of 27 voluntary organisations were awarded a share of the We Love Lichfield money.

The cheques were presented at an event this week, which also saw the community fund celebrate a milestone of its own as it celebrated ten years since the initiative began – in which time, more than £375,000 has been given out to almost 200 groups.

Patron of We Love Lichfield, Simon Price, said:

“This time, we received the highest number of applications ever and I was delighted we were able to help so many organisations, especially at Christmas. “I’m humbled by the work volunteers do and the number of people who benefit from their work. “Thank you to The Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, for attending and seeing the work we do and thank you to everyone, friends, supporters, and most of all the volunteers across the district who simply do an amazing job, giving their time up for others.” Simon Price

Around 100 people were at The George Hotel to celebrate the local voluntary sector at the presentation event.

Pupils from Lichfield Cathedral School welcomed everyone with Christmas carols before speeches by supporters and recipients.

Simon added:

“Our grant giveaways are also ‘get togethers’. We want to connect everyone together, to help each other as we have never needed it so much as we do now. For example, media students from South Staffordshire College used the event as a part of their work experience programme in order to test their skills and learn how to capture live events. “These students are our future workforce, our future volunteers and I am delighted this group was able to learn from our event.” Simon Price

Community groups who received funding include:

Lichfield Society of Artists

COGS

Lichfield Arts

Whittington Community Computer Group

7th St Chads (Lichfield) Guides

Burntwood Family History Group

Lichfield and District Talking News

Burntwood Memorial Hall Community Association

1st Stonnall Scout Group

Burntwood Gardening Guild

Phoenix Counselling Service

Mindfulness, Awareness & Martial Arts

Whittington & Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme

Burntwood Be a Friend

Friends of Shenstone Tower

Stonnall Community Centre

PCC of the Ecclesiastical Parish of Chasetown

Lichfield Ladies and Mens Probus Club

Army Welfare Services Community Support

Lichfield Waterworks Trust

Target Sport Burntwood

Pathway Project

Whittington & Fisherwick Fairtrade

Whittington & Fisherwick Parish Council

The Ridwares Bowling Club

Longdon Womens Institute

Whittington Craft Club

During the event local businesses handed over donations to the fund, including David Lloyd Lichfield, David Wilson Homes, Breslins Accountants, Richard Winterton Auctioneers and Janet Eagland on behalf of the Roger Hinton Endowment Fund.

The Lichfield Garrick is also raising money for we Love Lichfield during its panto performances.

Simon said:

“We Love Lichfield wouldn’t exist if it didn’t have some amazing supporters. I’d like to thank my fellow fund members who work in their own time throughout the year, and the amazing businesses who support us.” Simon Price

For more information or to apply for a grant visit www.welovelichfield.com