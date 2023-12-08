An initiative supporting local community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood has handed out £40,000 in a Christmas grant giveaway.
A total of 27 voluntary organisations were awarded a share of the We Love Lichfield money.
The cheques were presented at an event this week, which also saw the community fund celebrate a milestone of its own as it celebrated ten years since the initiative began – in which time, more than £375,000 has been given out to almost 200 groups.
Patron of We Love Lichfield, Simon Price, said:
“This time, we received the highest number of applications ever and I was delighted we were able to help so many organisations, especially at Christmas.
“I’m humbled by the work volunteers do and the number of people who benefit from their work.
“Thank you to The Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, for attending and seeing the work we do and thank you to everyone, friends, supporters, and most of all the volunteers across the district who simply do an amazing job, giving their time up for others.”Simon Price
Around 100 people were at The George Hotel to celebrate the local voluntary sector at the presentation event.
Pupils from Lichfield Cathedral School welcomed everyone with Christmas carols before speeches by supporters and recipients.
Simon added:
“Our grant giveaways are also ‘get togethers’. We want to connect everyone together, to help each other as we have never needed it so much as we do now. For example, media students from South Staffordshire College used the event as a part of their work experience programme in order to test their skills and learn how to capture live events.
“These students are our future workforce, our future volunteers and I am delighted this group was able to learn from our event.”Simon Price
Community groups who received funding include:
- Lichfield Society of Artists
- COGS
- Lichfield Arts
- Whittington Community Computer Group
- 7th St Chads (Lichfield) Guides
- Burntwood Family History Group
- Lichfield and District Talking News
- Burntwood Memorial Hall Community Association
- 1st Stonnall Scout Group
- Burntwood Gardening Guild
- Phoenix Counselling Service
- Mindfulness, Awareness & Martial Arts
- Whittington & Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme
- Burntwood Be a Friend
- Friends of Shenstone Tower
- Stonnall Community Centre
- PCC of the Ecclesiastical Parish of Chasetown
- Lichfield Ladies and Mens Probus Club
- Army Welfare Services Community Support
- Lichfield Waterworks Trust
- Target Sport Burntwood
- Pathway Project
- Whittington & Fisherwick Fairtrade
- Whittington & Fisherwick Parish Council
- The Ridwares Bowling Club
- Longdon Womens Institute
- Whittington Craft Club
During the event local businesses handed over donations to the fund, including David Lloyd Lichfield, David Wilson Homes, Breslins Accountants, Richard Winterton Auctioneers and Janet Eagland on behalf of the Roger Hinton Endowment Fund.
The Lichfield Garrick is also raising money for we Love Lichfield during its panto performances.
Simon said:
“We Love Lichfield wouldn’t exist if it didn’t have some amazing supporters. I’d like to thank my fellow fund members who work in their own time throughout the year, and the amazing businesses who support us.”Simon Price
For more information or to apply for a grant visit www.welovelichfield.com