People are being urged to support a local charity by taking part in a fundraising Christmas raffle.

Whittington-based St Giles Hospice provides care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

As well as the care provided at the hospice itself, the Hospice at Home team will also be visiting patients on Christmas Day to help them manage their condition and provide pain relief.

Hannah Fahy, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Playing our Christmas Raffle is a fun and easy way to support St Giles with the chance to win some fabulous cash prizes. “While we receive some funding from the government, we still rely heavily on donations and income generation from our local community. “Tickets cost just £1 each, and every one sold helps St Giles to continue to be there for people when they need it most.” Hannah Fahy, St Giles Hospice

Raffle tickets can be purchased until 3rd January 2024 and the draw date is 17th January.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.stgileshospice.com/raffle or call 01543 434020.