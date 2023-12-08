Lichfield City will look to create more club history when they travel to Highgate United to play their third round FA Vase tie this weekend.

The original fixture was postponed last Saturday due to a frozen pitch.

Since then, City have suffered a Staffordshire Senior Cup defeat to Rushall Olympic in midweek – a game that brought their 15 match unbeaten run to an end.

This will be Lichfield’s first time competing in the third round of the FA Vase, as Ivor Green and his men reach new heights this season.

Opponents Highgate United sit third in the Midland Football League Premier Division, one place behind City.

Kick-off tomorrow (9th December) is at 3pm.