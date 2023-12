Lichfield will face a local derby this weekend as they welcome Sutton Coldfield to Cooke Fields.

The Myrtle Greens saw their fixture with West Bridgford frozen off last time out so will be hoping for kinder weather tomorrow (9th December).

Second placed Lichfield will hope to keep up the pressure on leaders Long Eaton with a victory over a struggling Sutton Coldfield side who sit one place off the bottom of the table.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields is at 2.15pm.