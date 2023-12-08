A house in Shenstone could be demolished and replaced with a new five bedroom property if plans are approved.

The development, at 63 Richard Cooper Road, is being proposed due to the existing home on the site being in “poor condition” and in need of significant modernisation.

A planning statement said the new home would have a footprint of 152 square metres instead of the current 133 square metres.

The statement added:

“The proposed development will provide for a high quality residential development that reflects the scale, mass, height and form of its neighbours. “The development protects the amenity of its neighbours and ensures that the future occupiers of the proposed dwelling are provided with a satisfactory standard of residential amenity.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.