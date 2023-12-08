Two people have been charged with drugs offences after the discovery of cannabis and cocaine.

Alba McClure, from Lichfield, and Jamie Jennings, from Walsall, were held following a police raid yesterday (7th December).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The charges come after officers searched a property in Walsall and found cannabis, cash and cocaine. “Officers also searched properties in Lichfield in October last year and last month, and further cannabis, cash and cocaine was seized.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Jennings, 24, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property.

McClure, 18, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

Jennings is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow while McClure has been released on conditional bail and will appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court in February.